Bears’ Nagy says he hasn’t been told finale is it for him

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insists he has not been informed by his bosses that the season finale at Minnesota will be his last game leading the team. Nagy could be on his way out after four seasons with the Bears owning a 6-10 record heading into Sunday’s game. If he is, that would end a run that started on a promising note. The Bears won the division at 12-4 in 2018. But they declined after that. Nagy expects rookie quarterback Justin Fields to start against the Vikings after missing the past two games because of an ankle injury.