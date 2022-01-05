Skip to Content
Akers set for Rams return in regular-season finale vs 49ers

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Running back Cam Akers is expected to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Rams in their regular-season finale against San Francisco. The Rams will need all the help they can get if they hope to win the NFC West by beating a rival that thoroughly has their number. Akers tore his Achilles tendon in private workouts shortly before training camp began, but Akers and the team believe he’s ready to make a remarkably quick comeback from an injury that often requires a year of rehabilitation. Coach Sean McVay said Akers was going at full speed in the Rams’ walkthrough practice.

