Vlhova leads Shiffrin in World Cup slalom after 1st run

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova took a big lead in the opening run of women’s World Cup slalom in tough race conditions. Mikaela Shiffrin trailed by more than six-tenths of a second in second place upon her return to competition following a positive COVID-19 test and missing two races last week. Vlhova opened the slalom in 55.99 seconds on the Crveni Spust course. The soft snow surface and gusts whipping up eddies of leaves made for challenging conditions. Shiffrin was .64 seconds behind. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished .81 behind the leader.