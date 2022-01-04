Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:14 pm

Stevens, Roddy help No. 20 Colorado St hold off Air Force

KEYT

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State remained undefeated, holding off short-handed Air Force 67-59. CSU shrugged off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns. The Rams have captured 11 in a row to match CSU’s 1988-89 NCAA Tournament team for the second-longest winning streak in school history. The top mark was 14 straight by the 2014-15 squad. David Roddy added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State, which played for the first time since a 66-63 win over Mississippi State on Dec. 11. A young Air Force team missing six players because of virus protocols, including the team’s leading scorer AJ Walker.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content