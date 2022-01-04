NFL’s 2nd season of COVID just as trying as 1st, maybe more

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

The second season of COVID-19 for the NFL has been just as trying as the first, maybe more. The league is working through virus issues as positive tests skyrocket compared to working around them a year ago with pauses and postponements. Teams on the playoff bubble have to worry about losing a key player at the last minute. Those that have qualified for the postseason will share the same concerns in the coming weeks. The NFL has eased return-to-play guidelines as the focus shifts from isolating players to finding the best way to deal with the highly contagious omicron variant.