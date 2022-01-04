Italian league set to resume despite 10% of players positive

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — One out of every 10 players in Serie A is positive with the coronavirus as the Italian league prepares to resume after a two-week break for the holidays. Full slates of 10 matches involving all 20 clubs are scheduled to be played both Thursday and Sunday. Last-place Salernitana is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19. Leading players like Giorgio Chiellini and Victor Osimhen are also out with the virus. Stadium capacities have been reduced from 75% to 50% following a government decree aimed at combatting the latest outbreak and spectators must now wear FFP2 masks.