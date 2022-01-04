Skip to Content
ESPN+ to offer 4 streaming feeds in new PGA Tour deal

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A new year means the start of the PGA Tour’s new media rights deal. The digital rights now are with ESPN+ and that means a lot more content. Along with two featured groups for the PGA Tour Live offering, ESPN+ will have a marquee group on another channel. A third feed will feature four holes, such as par 3s or other famous holes. And then a fourth channel will be a main feed that pulls from other channels. It adds to more than triple the amount of coverage. It starts at Kapalua, which features Player Impact Program winner Phil Mickelson.

