Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne. The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram he has “an exemption permission” to compete at the tournament. Australian Open organizers have issued a statement to confirm the granting of a medical exemption to the nine-time champion. Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 unless there’s a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted. Djokovic is seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title.