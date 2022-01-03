UNLV promotes interim AD Harper to full-time job

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV has promoted interim athletic director Erick Harper to serve in the job full time. Harper had served as interim athletic director since Desiree Reed-Francois left UNLV for Missouri in August. He worked for nine years as UNLV’s senior associate athletic director for development before being appointed interim AD on Aug. 16. He had been overseeing fundraising efforts for the department and served as the administrator for several sports. Harper previously was an associate athletic director for football operations at Arizona from 2003 to 2011 and began his athletics administrative career at Kansas State in 1990.