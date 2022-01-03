Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:08 pm

Paulo Nagamura hired as coach of MLS’s Houston Dynamo

KEYT

HOUSTON (AP) — Paulo Nagamura has been hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. The 38-year-old Brazilian was an MLS midfielder from 2005-16. He replaces Tab Ramos, who was fired in November. Nagamura joined Kansas City II’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2017 and was head coach of the second-tier team for the past four seasons. His team finished 15th in the 16-team Eastern Conference last year with four wins, 20 losses and eight draws. Nagamura had 252 regular-season MLS appearances from 2005-16 and also played for Mexico’s Tigres in 2010. Houston opens the MLS season on Feb. 27 against Salt Lake.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content