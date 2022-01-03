Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:20 pm

Mbappe hat trick as PSG beats Vannes 4-0 in French Cup

KEYT

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has scored a second-half hat trick as French Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain won at fourth-tier Vannes 4-0 to reach the last 16. Goalkeeper Clement Petrel made a couple of smart saves before PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe stooped to score a powerful header in the 28th minute. Mbappe was kept quiet by the Vannes defense in the first half of a rainy night in the Brittany region of northwestern France. But he found top form after the break to make it 18 goals in 25 games overall.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content