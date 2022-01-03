Austin FC and Ring agree to new designated player contract

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Veteran midfielder and club captain Alex Ring has agreed to a multiyear contract with MLS team Austin that also makes him one of the club’s designated players. Ring’s contract includes guarantees for 2022 and 2023 with options for the following two years. Financial terms were not disclosed. Ring played in 31 matches in Austin’s inaugural 2021 season, with four goals and three assists. The Finland native played the previous four seasons with New York City. He also has 44 career appearances with the Finland national team.