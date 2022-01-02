Rookie St. Brown is bright spot for Lions in loss to Seattle

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Amon-Ra St. Brown was the lone standout for Detroit on an otherwise forgettable day as the Lions lost 51-29 at Seattle. Detroit fell behind early and was unable to stop the Seahawks’ momentum. The Lions allowed their most points since giving up 52 to New Orleans in 2017. St. Brown did his part to keep the Lions in the game. He finished with eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown and had two carries for 23 yards and another score. St. Brown has at least eight catches in five straight games, something only 15 NFL receivers have done since 1950.