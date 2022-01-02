Pickett, Dread help Penn St. hold off Indiana for 61-58 win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58. Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Penn State (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten). Sessoms scored eight points as he and Dread each hit two 3-pointers in an 18-5 spurt that gave Penn State its biggest lead of the game at 51-41 midway through the second half and Indiana (10-3, 1-2)trailed the rest of the way. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half for the Hoosiers. Phinisee and Jackson-Davis both missed good looks from 3-point range in the final 5 seconds.