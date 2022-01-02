Branham has big night, No. 13 Ohio State gets OT win

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Malaki Branham scored 35 points, Jamari Wheeler made two 3-pointers early in overtime and No. 13 Ohio State beat Nebraska 87-79 Sunday night. Ohio State (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) hadn’t played since Dec. 11 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program. E.J. Liddell, who came in averaging 21.6 points per game, was just 2 of 14 for Ohio State. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers (6-8, 0-3) with 18 points. Branham had scored in double figures only once prior to Sunday, and his breakout game was well-timed, getting 21 of the Buckeyes’ first 32 points.