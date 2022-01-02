Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:03 pm

Jets return from layoff, defeat Vegas 5-4 in overtime

KEYT

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets held off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in their return from a two-week hiatus. Mattias Janmark scored twice for Vegas in the third period, including a tying goal with 8.1 seconds left, but Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck improved to 4-1-1 career against the Golden Knights by stopping 42 shots. The Jets hadn’t played since beating St. Louis 4-2 at home Dec. 19 due to COVID-19 outbreaks. They hadn’t been on the road since Dec. 10, when they lost 4-3 in a shootout at Vancouver. Jansen Harkins, Kristian Reichel, Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content