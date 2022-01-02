Getafe ends Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Getafe has ended Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak after defeating the Spanish league leaders 1-0 in the capital derby. Madrid’s previous loss came on Oct. 3 when it fell 2-1 at Espanyol. Since then, it had won 13 and drawn two across all competitions. It was Getafe’s first win over Madrid since August 2012. Ángel Correa scored twice to ensure Atlético Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 and end its worst losing run since Diego Simeone took over the club a decade ago. Sunday’s matches were the first to be played since Spanish health authorities put back in place caps on attendance after the steep rise in COVID-19 infections