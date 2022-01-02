Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:50 pm

Fourth-down failure sends Jets from beating Bucs to tough L

KEYT

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were 2 yards away from sealing an unlikely victory. Miscommunication, lack of execution and Tom Brady sent them to another disappointing loss. Wilson was stuffed on fourth-and-2 at the Buccaneers 7 for no gain and Brady rallied Tampa Bay back with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left to beat the Jets 28-24 on Sunday. The Jets appeared on their way to pulling off what would have been a stunner against a team that has its sights set on making another Super Bowl run. But they came up just short.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content