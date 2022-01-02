Chiefs see AFC top seed slip away, no longer control destiny

By MITCH STACY

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs let the No. 1 seed in the AFC slip away and the first-round bye and home-field advantage that comes with it. Now the AFC West champs have to beat Denver next week and hope woeful Houston can knock off AFC South champion Tennessee to get it back. Kansas City had won eight straight. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had won 26 consecutive games as the starter in the months of November, December and January. But their momentum slipped away as the Bengals rallied from 14-point deficits three times to win on a field goal as time expired.