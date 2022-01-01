Thomas rallies Ball State over Bowling Green 81-80

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Miryne Thomas made two baskets in the final 24 seconds and Ball State opened Mid-American Conference play with an 81-80 victory over Bowling Green. Luke Bumbalough matched his season high with 21 points for the Cardinals (6-6). Freshman Payton Sparks added a career-high 20 points with nine rebounds. Thomas finished with eight points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Trey Diggs hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 to pace the Falcons (7-5).