New year, same old question: Will Djokovic play Aussie Open?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley says there is “quite a bit to play out” before nine-time champion Novak Djokovic shows up to play at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 17. The world’s top-ranked player has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against COVID-19, a requirement to play in the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year. But there has been speculation Djokovic could apply for a medical exemption to play as he eyes a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20.

