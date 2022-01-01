4-time Olympian Hilary Knight headlines US team for Beijing

By DAVE CAMPBELL and JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four-time Olympian Hilary Knight is one of 15 players with prior Winter Games experience on the U.S. women’s team seeking to defend its gold medal next month. Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women to make four Olympic hockey teams. Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein were all named to their third Olympic team Saturday night. Six players on the 23-player team are Minnesota natives. The Americans start the Olympic tournament in Beijing on Feb. 3 with a group-play game against Finland.