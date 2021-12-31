Young scores 35, Hawks rally to beat Cavaliers 121-118

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points, Clint Capela had 18 points and a season-high 23 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 16-point deficit for a 121-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Young made a pair of free throws with 7.6 seconds left after Cleveland had pulled within 119-118 on a Brandon Goodwin layup. Kevin Love scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Cleveland, and Jarrett Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds. Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak despite having 12 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.