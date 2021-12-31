West Virginia QB Jarret Doege plans to transfer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege said Friday that he plans to transfer. Doege announced his decision on Twitter. A two-year starter, Doege struggled at times in the pocket with his mobility and decision making. He completed 65% of his passes for 3,048 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. The decision leaves Garrett Greene as West Virginia’s most experienced quarterback entering the 2022 season. The Mountaineers also will have incoming recruit Nicco Marchiol, the Arizona high school player of the year. Marchiol is enrolled at WVU in January. West Virginia lost to Minnesota 18-6 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday to finish 6-7.