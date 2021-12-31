Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list. The big blow comes two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay. Cousins is unvaccinated. Even if he’s asymptomatic, there’s not enough time to clear him to play. Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings. Many teams began getting players back after a holiday surge, but an outbreak has ravaged Denver’s roster. The Broncos scrubbed their regular practice for the second straight day after wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb were among the latest to land on COVID-19 reserve.