Run Tide! No. 1 Bama over non-P5 Cincy 27-6 in CFP semi

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is headed to another national championship game. Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns and the defending Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl. The Bearcats had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff. Alabama has won its last six semifinal games. The Tide have missed the four-team playoff only once in the eight seasons of the CFP and have won three national titles in that span. They play Georgia in the national title game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.