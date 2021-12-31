Michigan DB Dax Hill starts Orange Bowl against Georgia

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill started Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Hill’s status was uncertain after he did not join the team in South Florida until Thursday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give a reason why. Harbaugh said Hill was questionable to play against Georgia.