Hall of Famer Sam Jones, winner of 10 NBA titles, dies at 88

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say Hall of Famer Sam Jones has died at the age of 88. Jones won 10 NBA titles in his 12-year career, second only to teammate Bill Russell. A Celtics spokesman says Jones died Thursday night in Florida, where he had been hospitalized in failing health. The team planned a moment of silence before its game against the Phoenix Suns. Jones was a North Carolina native who played for Hall of Fame coach John McLendon at North Carolina Central. Celtics general manager Red Auerbach selected him eighth overall in the 1957 draft despite never seeing him play.