Butler scores season-high 37, Heat beat Rockets 120-110

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 37 points and the short-handed Miami Heat built a big lead early and held on for a 120-110 win over the Houston Rockets. The Heat extended their winning streak to five games in their return to action after Wednesday’s game at San Antonio was postponed because Miami didn’t have enough players. They still had seven players out Friday, but got a boost with the return of Kyle Lowry, who had 12 points after missing two games due to health and safety protocols.