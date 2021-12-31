Becky Hammon new Las Vegas Aces coach

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Becky Hammon is the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. She will be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of her contract haven’t be released. Hammon has been an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.