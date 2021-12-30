Skip to Content
UCF makes 8 straight 3s, beats Michigan, 85-71, for 1st time

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored a career-high 27 points, Brandon Mahan added 26 and the duo combined to make 12 3-pointers to help UCF beat Michigan 85-71. UCF made eight straight 3-pointers in the second half — with four coming during an 18-2 run to erase a 12-point deficit and get the crowd back into it. Green made UCF’s 11th 3-pointer, tying a season high, with 3:22 left to extend the lead to 72-63, and Mahan’s steal and pass to Cheikh Mbacke Diong on a fast break made it 79-69. Mbacke Diong finished with nine points and seven rebounds for UCF. Eli Brooks led Michigan with 18 points.

