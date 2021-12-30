Ravens sign OL Patrick Mekari to 3-year extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension. The new deal keeps Mekari under contract through the 2024 season. The 24-year-old Mekari has played in 36 games with Baltimore, including 23 starts. The Ravens also activated quarterback Tyler Huntley and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore put offensive lineman Tyre Phillips on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Lamar Jackson did not practice for the Ravens on Thursday after being limited Wednesday. He’s missed the last two games because of an ankle injury.___