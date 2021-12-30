Rams, Ravens have 4-game streaks in opposite directions

The Los Angeles Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win over Baltimore this weekend and an Arizona loss. The Rams will try to extend their four-game winning streak and the Ravens will try to end their four-game skid. Baltimore could have star quarterback Lamar Jackson back after he missed two games with an ankle injury. But the defense is a bigger concern for the Ravens after they allowed Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards last weekend.