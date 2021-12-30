Packers’ LaFleur thrives by giving freedom to staff, players

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur didn’t need much time as a head coach to discover the importance of letting his assistant coaches and players do their jobs without feeling undue restrictions. That approach has the Packers coach on the verge of making NFL history. LaFleur’s 38 regular-season victories match George Seifert’s NFL record for the most by any coach in his first three years on the job. LaFleur can have the record to himself if the Packers (12-3) beat the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday night.