No. 7 Tennessee women beat Alabama 62-44 in SEC opener

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 16 points, Tamari Key added 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Tennessee beat Alabama 62-44 on Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Leading by six at halftime, the Lady Volunteers (12-1) missed their first seven shots of the third quarter as the Crimson Tide (9-3) rallied to tie it at 35. A 3-pointer by Tennessee’s Tess Darby as the shot clock expired with a minute left in the third quarter gave the Lady Vols a lead they never lost. Brittany Davis scored 12 points for Alabama, and JaMaya Mingo-Young added 11. Tennessee scoring leader Jordan Horston missed her second straight game because of an illness that school officials said isn’t COVID-19.