No. 3 Louisville shakes off lengthy break, routs BC 79-49

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 14 points to lead No. 3 Louisville to a 79-49 victory over Boston College. Both teams were coming off long breaks and the rust showed early. Playing for the first time in 11 days, Louisville missed 12 of 15 shots in the first quarter, including eight straight during a five-minute stretch. But, the Cardinals led 12-11 after a quarter as the Eagles, coming off a nine-day break, committing eight turnovers in the period. Boston College entered the game as the third-best shooting team in the country at 48.7%, but shot a season-low 35.4% . The Cardinals’ came in allowing opponents to make just 33.9%, 19th-best in the country.