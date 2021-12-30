Lockout hurts Braves’ chance to cash in on championship

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Perhaps no team was hurt more than Atlanta when Major League Baseball locked out its players on Dec. 2. The move hurts the Braves’ chances to make the most of the franchise’s first World Series championship since 1995. The afterglow of a championship is traditionally quite lucrative for teams, going beyond merchandise and ticket sales to strengthening relationships with partners and finalizing new sponsorship deals. But COVID-19 has affected the business plans for champions in recent years.