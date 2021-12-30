Grieving Kelly makes emotional return to Colts headquarters

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly held nothing back when he returned to the team facility this week. From the deeply personal message for his wife to the grief-stricken long pauses between words, Kelly shed the tough-guy image. Instead. he choked back tears as he explained how difficult the past two weeks have been for himself and his wife, Emma, following the sudden death of their infant daughter.