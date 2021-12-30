Coan, Sanders looking to lead their teams to Fiesta Bowl win

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Notre Dame’s Jack Coan finally got a chance to don the Irish blue and gold in his final college season. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders has made a steady climb in four years at Stillwater. The two quarterbacks now get a chance to cap their seasons in a major way in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. Coan committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame before deciding to play football at Wisconsin. He didn’t play in 2020 due to a foot injury and opted to transfer to Notre Dame. Sanders has put up big numbers in three seasons at Oklahoma State and was the MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl last year.