AP source: Cavs making progress in trade for Lakers’ Rondo

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the potential trade tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers have made progress in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade involving veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. Cleveland has been urgently looking for a guard since Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Cavs and Lakers are “trending” toward completing the trade, said the person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet reached an agreement. Rondo is in his first season with the Lakers. The 35-year-old is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists in 18 games.