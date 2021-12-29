Weegar, Verhaeghe help rally Panthers past Rangers 4-3

By CHARLIE McCARTHY

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — MacKenzie Weegar, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair scored in the third period to rally the Florida Panthers past the New York Rangers 4-3 as both teams returned from an extended holiday break. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have lost four of five. Chris Kreider also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Anton Lundell scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots. Weegar fired a wrist shot past Shesterkin for his first goal of the season, tying it 2-all at 5:56 of the third. Verhaeghe netted the go-ahead goal with a wrist shot from the left circle at 10:31.