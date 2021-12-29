Watford could block Dennis from going to African Cup

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford could block Emmanuel Dennis from going to the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria because he received a call-up too late. The striker was included in Nigeria’s 28-man squad after impressing for Watford. His goal in the 4-1 loss to West Ham on Tuesday took him to eight for the season in the Premier League. Watford manager Claudio Ranieri said after the game his club had an issue with the timing of Dennis’ selection because it came outside a prearranged window. Nigeria is in Group D with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. Its first game is against Egypt on Jan. 11.