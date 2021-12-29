Swider, Boeheim brothers spark Syracuse past Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Swider scored 21 points, including eight in a row to spark a second-half breakaway, and Syracuse defeated Cornell 80-68. Buddy Boeheim scored 22 points and Jimmy Boeheim, who previously had been a starter for Cornell, added 16 with seven rebounds. The Orange (7-5) shot 57%, making 32 of 57. Cornell, ranked second in the nation in scoring at 88.1 points per game, was held to 35% shooting (23 of 65) and struck from deep with 15 3-pointers. Big Red put up a program-record 44 3-point attempts. Keller Boothby paced Cornell with 20 points. Guy Ragland added 16.