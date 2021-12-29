Smart: Stetson to start at QB; Daniels health still unclear

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Stetson Bennett remains the starting quarterback going into Friday’s CFP semifinal against Michigan. Whether backup JT Daniels plays will be determined by the game situation and Daniels’ health. Daniels did not travel with the team to Miami, though Smart declined to give any specifics on Georgia’s COVID-19 issues other than to say a few players had missed time with the virus. The winner of the game at the Orange Bowl advances to the national title game.