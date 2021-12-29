Skip to Content
Shiffrin rival Petra Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova dominated a women’s World Cup slalom to build a big lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the discipline standings. It was the last women’s event of the calendar year. The Slovakian skier held onto her first-run lead and beat world champion Katharina Liensberger by .51 seconds. Swiss skier Michelle Gisin finished .68 behind in third. Shiffrin had to sit out the event following a positive COVID-19 test and now trails by 120 points in the slalom standings. The American remained in the overall World Cup lead.

