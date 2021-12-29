Ohio State’s Stroud feels slighted going into Rose Bowl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud directed the nation’s most prolific offense this season and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. But the redshirt freshman has a chip on his shoulder as the seventh-ranked Buckeyes prepare for Saturday’s Rose Bowl matchup against No. 10 Utah. Stroud agreed Alabama’s Bryce Young was the best player this year but Stroud isn’t happy about finishing fourth behind Young, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett in the Heisman voting. Stroud says that will continue to drive him.