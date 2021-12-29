No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Wisconsin struggled to put away Illinois State, winning 89-85 in its first game after a two-week break because of COVID-19. Johnny Davis, the Badgers’ leading scorer, had 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Brad Davison was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting. Illinois State battled back from a 19-point deficit early in the second half and got within 81-80 on Antonio Reeves’ 3-pointer with 2 minutes left. But the Redbirds couldn’t take the lead. Reeves led Illinois State with 23 points but fouled out late.