Lehigh ends skid beating feisty D-III level Eastern U. 70-63

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. and Evan Taylor each scored 18 points and Lehigh created enough space at the end for a 70-63 win over Division III-level Eastern University to end a six-game losing streak. Higgins’ 3-pointer with 11:40 left broke a tie at 41 and the Mountain Hawks led for the remainder. With more than half his team’s points, Blet — a 6-foot-8 graduate student — led the Eagles with a career-high 32 points shooting 13 for 27.