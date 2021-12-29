Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:24 pm

Horchler carries No. 21 Providence over No. 15 Seton Hall

KEYT

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Nate Watson added 14 points to carry No. 21 Providence to a 70-65 victory over 15th-ranked Seton Hall. Watson, a 6-foot-10 center, became the 18th player in Providence history to reach 1,500 points. Playing its first game since a victory over Rutgers on Dec. 12, Seton Hall had only eight players in uniform. Five were in COVID-19 protocols, but only one starter, 7-foot-2 center Ike Obiagu, was out. Jared Bynum also had 14 points for Providence, which is off to its best start since opening 2015-16 by winning 14 of its first 15 games. Alexis Yetna had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Pirates.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content