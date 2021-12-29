Edey, Ivey lead No. 3 Purdue past Nicholls State 104-90

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 21 points, Jaden Ivey added 19 and No. 3 Purdue beat Nicholls State 104-90. Purdue shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season. The 7-foot-4 Edey made 7 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws. Ivey was 5-for-9 from the field. Ty Gordon led Nicholls State with 29 points, hitting 9 of 15 3-pointers. Purdue took a 55-36 lead into halftime but allowed Nicholls State to hang around in the second half thanks to outside shooting. The Colonels shot 58% from the field after halftime.